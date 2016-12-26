Faridpur part of Biswa Ijtema will be held on Jan first week

FARIDPUR, – Work on the preparation of Faridpur part of three day Biswa Ijtema consisting of only Faridpur district to be held on January 5,6 and 7 is going on in full swing, reports BSS.

Service department including LGED, PHE, PDB, Pourshava, Upazilla parishad, WDB and law enforcing people are engaged in all ground work to hold the Ijtema for the first time here successfully and hazard less. It is learnt officially that there is likely to be a congress ion of 1.40 lakh people of the district.

The Ijtema will be held at Adampur area in the suburb of the town. It may be mentioned here that the Biswa Ijtema, second biggest congregation of the Muslims after Hajj.

It may be mentioned here that to avoid rush and other problems the central Ijtema authority this year has decided to hold Ijtema at 32 districts out of 64 districts while the people of other 32 districts and members Tablig Zammat coming from abroad will attend the Ijtema at Tongi in two phases.

While visiting the Ijtema ground on Sunday it was found that hundreds of labors were working to making sheds, toilets, cook sheds, sinking of tube-wells for drinking purpose and also for bath and other facilities providing options. The official source told BSS that there will one road for entering the Ijtema venue while another one will be for leaving the venue.

However all services department have been alerted from the district administration for rendering their best services for the huge gathering.