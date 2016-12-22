Fake followers create clashes between religions: PM

DHAKA : Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina today urged the people of all faiths to maintain dignity of their respective religions, saying the fake followers of religion create conflicts between religions, reports BSS.

“Those who pretend to practise religion create clashes between religions, but those who believe in religion truly and have confidence and trust in themselves never take unjust measures,” she said.

The premier said the religion is undermined if anybody wants to use it terribly. “So, it’s the responsibility of everybody to maintain dignity of his or her religion and take it to more dignified position,” she said.

The prime minister was addressing a function arranged on the occasion of celebration of Christmas Day and civic reception to Cardinal Patrick D’Rozario at Krishibid Institution Auditorium in the capital this afternoon.

Patrick D’Rozario, the highest ranking priest of the Roman Catholic Church in the country, has been appointed as a cardinal, the first ever to reach such a high position as Bangalee.

Pope Francis on November 19 promoted D’Rozario and 16 other Roman Catholic prelates from around the world to the rank of cardinal.

Religious Affairs Minister Principal Motiur Rahman, Home Minister Asaduzzaman Khan Kamal, State Minister for Women and Children Meher Afroz Chumki also spoke.

Arch Bishop Shorod Francis Gomez presided over the function, while Convenor of the Committee to Celebrate X-Mas Day and Civic Reception and President of Bangladesh Christian Association Nirmal Rozario delivered the welcome address.

The premier also said, as a Muslim, she performs her religion as she has confidence and trust in it. “So we always want to maintain such environment so that the people of other faiths could practise their religions peacefully,” she added.