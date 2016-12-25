Ensure time-befitting education for national advancement: Nuruzzaman

RANGPUR : State Minister for Social Welfare Nuruzzaman Ahmed, MP, has called upon the teachers for ensuring time-befitting science and ICT-based education to accelerate the national advancement, reports BSS.

“The students of the present days must be properly educated to make them worthy citizens for the highly competitive twenty first century so that they could efficiently lead the nation toward prosperity in future,” he said.

The State Minister said this while addressing a discussion arranged to celebrate the 100th founding anniversary of Bhotmari SC High School on its premises under Kaliganj upazila in Lalmonirhat on Saturday evening as the chief guest.

Earlier, the State Minsiter hoisted the national flag and led a colourful rally, participated by hundreds of the former and incumbent students and teachers of the educational institution, before launching of the two-day celebrations.

With Chairman of the school governing committee Selim Mehedi in the chair, Kaliganj upazila Chairman Mahbubuzzaman Ahmed, Upazila Nirbahi Officer Shahinur Alam, addressed the discussion as special guests.

The State Minsiter stressed on disseminating science and ICT-based modern education among the students for building a middle income nation by 2021 and subsequently, a developed country by 2041 as envisioned by Prime Minsiter Sheikh Hasina.

“Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina always dreams for welfare of the children to make them properly educated in building a developed Sonar Bangla as dreamt by Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman,” he said.