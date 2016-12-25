DU student killed in Jessore road crash

JESSORE : A Dhaka University student was killed and another injured as a truck rammed their motorcycle on Jessore-Jhenidah highway in Saatmile Bazar area of Sadar upazila on Sunday, reports UNB.

The deceased was identified as Tanvir, 25, a student of DU Tourism and Hospitality Management Department, while the injured is Rezwan, 24, also a student of the same department and son of Insan Ali o Barandi Mollapara in the district.

Insan Ali said the truck crashed into the bike when the two friends were returning to the Rezwan’s house in Jessore from Kushtia, leaving them critically injured.

Locals rescued them and took them to Jessore 250-bed GeneralHospital where Tanvir succumbed to his injuries in the afternoon.

On-duty doctor Azizur Rahman Apu also described Rezwan’s condition as critical.