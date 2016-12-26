Drug peddler held with 20,000 pieces Yaba in Ctg

CHITTAGONG, – Police arrested a drug peddler with 20,000 pieces of Yaba tablets from city’s Polo ground area on Saturday night, reports BSS.

The arrested was identified as Abdur Rahman,20, son of Farid Alam,

hailed from Taqnaf upazila of Cox’s Bazar district.

A team of Detective Branch (DB) police raided in front of Railway Public School of Polo ground area in the city at around 11 pm and arrested a drug peddler. Police also recovered 20,000 pieces of yaba tablets from his possession.

A case was filed in this connection.