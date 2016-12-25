Drives going on to arrest JMB leader Musa, says DMP Commissioner

DHAKA : Dhaka Metropolitan Police (DMP) Commissioner Asaduzzaman Mia yesterday said they are conducting drives to arrest ‘Neo Jama’atul Mujahidin of Bangladesh (JMB)’ leader Maynul Musa, who managed to escape the yesterday’s police raid in Ashkona, reports BSS.

“Musa is a listed criminal and drives are going on to arrest him,” the DMP commissioner told journalists while visiting Kakrail Church on the occasion of holy Christmas this morning.

Senior police officials, including additional commissioner of Police (Admin) M Shahabuddin Quoreshi, Additional Commissioner (Crime and Operation) M Mizanur Rahman and Additional Commissioner M Jamil Ahmed, among others, were present.

Earlier, officials at the Counter Terrorism and Transnational Crime (CTTC) unit informed that they were hunting for three people including Musa, who was traced in Ashkona area a few days back.

They finally located the den on Friday and conducted the raid but failed to capture Musa. A female militant blew herself up and a 14-year-old boy, son of deceased “Neo JMB” leader Tanvir Kaderi, got killed in an operation, codenamed Ripple 24, in Ashkona yesterday.

Besides, two women-wife of Major (retd) Jahid, allegedly the trainer of Gulshan and Sholakia attackers, and wife of Neo JMB leader Maynul Musa- surrendered with two babies.

“We have already been able to contain militancy in the country through carrying out some successful drives……. the donors, patrons and supporters have brought under strict surveillance,’ said the DMP Commissioner.

In a primary investigation, we have learnt that militant activities and terrorism were being carried out from the Ashkona hideout following the attack on Holey Artisan Bakery, said the DMP Chief.

Describing the suicide of a female militant as ‘not a new phenomenon’ in the country, he said, “Here (in militancy), men and women all can be motivated, they are members of militant families.” Militants collect arms and explosives from local sources and sometimes from abroad, the DMP chief said adding, “We are investigating this matter.” Police have taken strong security measures for this year’s celebration of Charismas, he added.

The Christmas festival is being celebrated at 62 churches in the capital amid strict security measures, said Mia.