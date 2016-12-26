Curbing militancy possible, if Khaleda abandons militants: Inu

KUSHTIA, – Jatiya Samajtantrik Dal (JSD) President Hasanul Haq Inu yesterday said militancy would possible to root out if BNP Chairperson Begum Khaleda Zia abandoned militants, reports BSS.

“The government is fighting against the militant outfits . . . But the drive will be a successful one, if Begum Zia cut off ties with them (militants),” he said while exchanging views with the JSD leaders and workers at his Bheramara residence here.

Inu, also the information minister, said the present government led by Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina is more successful in combating militancy and terrorists than that of Europe-America.

“Peace has been established here but we never claim that the war against militants was finished,” Inu said, adding that no militants and perpetrators would go unpunished.

About Narayanganj City Corporation (NCC), Inu asked BNP leaders to accept their defeat openly.

Replying to query, the information minister said BNP leaders took part in the NCC polls but they did not cut off their relations with militants.

JSD central organizing secretary Abdul Alim Swapan, district unit president Golam Mohsin, police super Joinul Abedin and Upazila Nirbari Officer (UNO) Shanti Moni Chakma, among others, were present.

Later, the minister took part in the ninth annual general meeting of Bheramara Diabetic Samity in the afternoon as the chief guest.