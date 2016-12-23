Culture unites all people together: S Korean envoy

TBT Desk

A two-day Korean classical music concert titled “Charm of Korea VIII” ended in the city on Friday evening, drawing huge crowd uniting people from both sides.

South Korean Ambassador in Dhaka Ahn Seong-doo hosted the event at BangladeshShilpakalaAcademy to celebrate the 43rd anniversary of the diplomatic relations between Bangladesh and South Korea.

The Korean envoy said the last 43 years have truly been extraordinary and rewarding journey through which Korea and Bangladesh have been expending friendly and amicable relationship in every sector such as diplomacy, economy, trade, development and the very important part culture.

“Culture unites all people together and music plays a vital role in culture being the most powerful method of communication,” he said.

This was the 8th event of the music series since 2013 to celebrate the long-standing friendship between Korea and Bangladesh, said a press release.

Cultural Affairs Minister Asaduzzaman Noor inaugurated the concert as the chief guest on Thursday evening. A Korean band consisting of seven musicians performed at the event. The musical event received huge response like previous ones, organisers said.