Cost-free health camp in Munshiganj

MUNSHIGANJ, -A day-long free of cost health camp and medicine distribution programme was held at the house of Professor Dr Mohammad Jahangir Alam in Sadar upazila of the district on Friday, reports BSS.

The health camp was organized with the cooperation of Bangladesh National Medical College Hospital and Dhaka Medical College and Hospital. Professor Dr Mohammad Jahangir Alam inaugurated the programme.

Over 500 patients were provided with treatment and medicines at the camp. At the outset of the programme, an awareness building meeting on different diseases was held.

A total of five consultant physicians, including Professor Dr Mohammad Shaheen, Professor Dr Atiquzzaman and Dr Nasrin Alam Rimi, participated in the health camp.

Organizers said the health camp will be held on the last Friday of every month.

Local elites and social workers were present on the occasion.