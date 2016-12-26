Chumki for religious harmony to continue development spree

GAZIPUR, – State Minister for Women and Children Affairs Ministry Meher Afroze Chumki yesterday urged the people of all faiths to maintain religious harmony for continuation of the ongoing development spree of the country, reports BSS.

“The country’s economy is moving ahead… per capita income is rising in a great extend under dynamic leadership of Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina. Religious solidarity is a must for continuing this development trend,” she told a function marking Christmas Day here.

Tumliya Christian Dharmapalli of the Upazila arranged the discussion function.

She added the Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman ensured equal rights for the people of all faiths while his daughter Sheikh Hasina is also doing the same.

Chumki also call upon all to ensure peaceful coexistence of all religions’ people in the community.

With Pal Priest of Tumliya Dharmapalli Albin Gomes in the chair, the function was also addressed, among others, by Upazila Parishad Chairman Md Muazzem Hossain Palash, Women Vice-Chairman Sharmili Das Mili, Upazila Nirbahi Officer (UNO) Khandokar Md Mushfiqur Rahman and Vice-President of Upazila unit Awami League Parimal Chandra Ghosh.