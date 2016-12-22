‘Charm of Korea VIII’ running

TBT Report

A Two-day musical concert named ‘Charm of Korea VIII’ has started yesterday and will be continued till today at the National Theatre Hall of the Bangladesh Shilpakala Academy. This concert is arranged as a part of celebrating the 43rd anniversary of diplomatic relations between Korea and Bangladesh.

It is 8th edition of this concert to celebrate the long standing friendship between Korea and Bangladesh. Cultural Affairs Minister Asaduzzaman Noor was the chief guest of the inauguration ceremony which was hosted by the Ambassador of Korea to Bangladesh, Ahn Seong-doo. Seven Korean musicians are scheduled to perform this event.

It is important to mention that, interested people can enjoy the concert by registration.