Berlin attack suspect Anis Amri killed in Milan

The Berlin market attack suspect, Anis Amri, has been shot dead by police in Milan, Italy’s interior minister says, reports BBC.

The man, who opened fire on police who asked him for ID during a routine patrol in the Sesto San Giovanni area in the early hours of Friday, was “without a shadow of a doubt” Anis Amri, Marco Minniti said.

One police officer was injured in the shootout but his life is not in danger.

Monday’s attack on a Berlin Christmas market left 12 dead and 49 injured.

The fingerprints of the dead man match Amri’s, reports in the Italian media say.

German officials have confirmed Amri’s fingerprints were found inside the truck that was used in Monday evening’s attack.

The attack took place at a Christmas market at the Kaiser Wilhelm Memorial Church in the west of the German capital.

According to the Italian news agency Ansa, Anis Amri had travelled by train from France to Turin, and then taken another train to Milan.

From the central station he travelled on to Sesto San Giovanni, a working-class area. He was on foot when he was asked to show his documents, Ansa reports.

He pulled a pistol from his backpack and began shooting, reports say.

The officer who returned fire had been in the police for just nine months.

Amri, a Tunisian national aged 24, had served a prison sentence in Italy after being convicted of vandalism, threats and theft in 2011.

He was known to Italian authorities for his violent behaviour while imprisoned.

After his release he was asked to leave the country. He arrived in Germany where he applied for asylum in April of this year.

He was named as a suspect in the Berlin attack by German federal prosecutors, and a reward of up to €100,000 (£84,000; $104,000) was offered for information leading to his arrest.