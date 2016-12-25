Bangladesh achieves laudable success in heath sector: Ranga

RANGPUR : State Minister for Local Government, Rural Development and Cooperatives Alhaj Mashiur Rahman Ranga yesterday said Bangladesh already achieved laudable success in the heath sector, reports BSS.

“The present government, led by Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina, has been implementing massive programmes for further improving the health sector to ensure quality medicare services for every citizen,” he said.

Ranga said this while inaugurating the newly established Diabetic Club at Rangpur Community Medical College and Hospital (RCMCH) Bhaban by cutting ribbon in a ceremony as the chief guest. Mayor of Rangpur Alhaj Sarfuddin Ahmed Jhantu attended the ceremony as the guest of honour with Chairman of Rangpur Group Nilu Ahsan in the chair.

Additional Deputy Commissioner (General) Priyosindhu Talukder, Additional Police Super Fazle Elahi and President of Rangpur Chamber of Commerce and Industry Abul Kashem addressed the function as special guests.

Managing Director of Rangpur Group Nazmul Ahsan, its Deputy Managing Director Ashraful Alam Al Amin, Principal of Rangpur Community Medical College (RCMC) Professor Dr Afroza Bulbul addressed, among others.

The State Minsiter highly appreciated the world standard education on medical sciences, health education, technology and health services, being provided by RCMC and RCMCH, the subsidiary institutions of Rangpur Group.

“The private sector entrepreneurs have made a revolution in medical education through setting up a number of private medical colleges in Rangpur where hundreds of foreign students have been getting world standard education now,” he added. He called upon authorities of the private sector medical colleges and hospitals for ensuring quality education on medical science and providing world class treatments to all patients, especially diabetic patients in the city.