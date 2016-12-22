AWD method saves 30 pc water in Boro cultivation

RANGPUR: Adoption of Alternate Drying and Wetting (AWD) irrigation method in Boro rice farming can save 30 per cent underground water to enhance rice output at reduced costs and improve environment, reports BSS.

According to agriculture experts and environmentalists, it has already become imperative to conserve water resources as future of agriculture depends on availability of irrigation water amid changing climate that poses a real threat to food security.

Expressing concern over indiscriminate lifting of underground water, noted rice scientist Dr MA Mazid said that the agriculture sector was facing a threat from climate change to keep food production increasing for the growing population.

Dr Mazid, also former Chief Scientific Officer of Bangladesh Rice Research Institute, said that the farmers could reap huge benefits and cope with scarcity of irrigation water adopting the easiest AWD technology for irrigation during Boro rice cultivation.

“Adoption of AWD method reduces at least five number of irrigation saving minimum thirty percent underground water, thirty litres diesel and huge electricity for irrigation in addition to producing 500 kg more Boro rice per hectare of land,” he said.

“If the method was adopted for farming Boro rice in 48 lakh hectares of land in the country, 24 lakh tonnes additional paddy worth Taka 6,000 crore would be produced this season saving Taka 700 crore for less use of diesel and electricity,” he said.

Rangpur Regional Agriculture Farm Broadcasting Officer Agriculturist Abu Sayem said, “The farmers generally consume 3,000 to 5,000 litres irrigated water to produce one kg Boro rice whereas it needs 1,500 to 2,000 litres using AWD method.”

He also narrated the simplest irrigation technology of AWD that determines optimum irrigation times in Boro rice field and it requires only a 7 to 10 cm diametre and 25 cm long PVC pipe or hollow bamboo pieces or even waste bottles of cold drinks.

Agriculture and Environment Coordinator of RDRS Bangladesh Mamunur Rashid said the farmers would be befitted using AWD technology to reduce irrigation frequencies, improve water use efficiency reducing use of diesel and electricity to increase rice output.

Regional Additional Director of the Department of Agriculture Extension (DAE) Shah Alam suggested for cultivating lees irrigation water consuming crops in the northern zone to cope with scarcity of irrigation water for maintaining ecological balance.

“We have taken steps to popularise the AWD irrigation technology among the farmers in Rangpur agriculture region to reduce lifting of the underground water for irrigation in farming Boro rice at reduced costs to increase rice yield this season,” he added.