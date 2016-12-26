Ashkona militants planned a big attack: Monirul

DHAKA, – Chief of Dhaka Metropolitan Police’s (DMP’s) Counter Terrorism and Transnational Crimes (CTTC) unit Monirul Islam yesterday said the evidences found at Neo JMB den in Ashkona, manifest militants plan to carry out a big attack, reports BSS.

“We have defused 19 grenades and two suicide vests recovered from the house alongside three firearms. We have found evidence that the militants also torched money worth of Taka 1.2 million,” he told newsmen at Ashkona.

Law enforcing agencies completed defusing the explosives found in the Ashkona flat yesterday afternoon.

Bomb disposal team of the Counter Terrorism and Transnational Crime (CTTC) unit, Crime Scene Team of the Criminal Investigation Department (CID) entered into the militant hideout at Surya Vila at about 11am yesterday.

Monirul said they will send the body of militant Habib Quadery alias Arif Quadery who was killed in the police drive on saturday, to the morgue of Dhaka Medical College Hospital shortly.

Earlier, acting on a tip-off, the CTTC unit of the Dakshinkhan Thana Police conducted drive at house no-50 (Surya Vila) at Ashkona on late Saturday night.

A female militant blew herself up and a 14-year-old boy, son of deceased “Neo JMB” leader Tanvir Kaderi, got killed on saturday.

Besides, two women — wife of Major (retd) Jahid, allegedly the trainer of Gulshan and Sholakia attackers, and wife of “Neo JMB” leader Maynul Musa — surrendered with two babies.