Apurbo pairs up with Urmila in a drama

TBT Report

Popular actor Apurbo is now sharing screen space with actress Urmila Shrabonti Kar in a new drama series called ‘Sonar Shikol’. Apurbo and Urmila already signed the contract for act in 52 episodes of the drama, under the direction of Syed Shakil. Shooting will take place at various locations of Dhaka City.

Here, Apurbo will play the role of a characted named Arko. Talking about his role in this drama, he said, “All I can say is that the story is fantastic, and every episode is intertwined in a very interesting way and very crucial to the plot. It has been enjoyable working in this play, and I can guarantee that the audience will be completely hooked to the series. It is always a pleasure working with Urmila, and as an actor she always strives to do her best.”

Urmila will appear as a role named Jui.