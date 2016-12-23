‘AL, BCL men’ force to postpone RU recruitment test

RAJSHAHI : Some political activists, said to be of local unit Awami League and Rajshahi University unit Chhatra League, on Friday forced to postpone a recruitment test of the university for not relaxing some conditions of the test, reports UNB. Witnesses said a group of RU unit BCL staged demonstrations on the campus demanding cancellation of the test and put the main gate of Science Bhaban of the university under lock and key.

Besides, local Awami League leaders and activists allegedly locked different gates of the university and staged demonstration, chased the job-seekers and drive them out of the campus.

Chowdhury Sarwar Jahan, Vice Chancellor of Rajshahi University, said, “We took preparation to hold the recruitment test for 27 posts under different categories but the outsiders cancelled the examinations.”

Earlier, on December 21, local Awami League leaders and activists had stopped the viva-voce of a recruitment test of a RU school.