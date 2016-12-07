7 Biman officials held over technical glitch in flight carrying PM

Dhaka : Police arrested seven officials of Biman Bangladesh Airlines from the city on Wednesday over the recent technical glitch in a VVIP flight carrying Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina.

DMP deputy commissioner (media and public relations) Masudur Rahman, said a team of DMP’s Counter Terrorism and Transnational Crime (CTTC) unit arrested them from different areas of the city at night.

However, he did not reveal details about the arrest. Earlier on Tuesday night, Director (Engineering and Management) of Biman Bangladesh Airlines MM Asaduzzaman filed a case against nine officials of the national flag carrier with Airport Police Station under the Special Powers Act.

The accused are: Biman chief engineer Debesh Chowdhury, chief engineer (quality assurance) SS Siddique, principal engineer (system and maintenance) Billal Hossain, engineers SM Rukunuzzaman, Shamiul Haque, Niron Chandra Bishwas, Lutfar Rahman and Zakir Hossain, and technician Siddiqur Rahman.

Later, the DMP headquarters issued an order on Wednesday to transfer the case to the CTTC unit from Airport Police Station.

A Biman flight carrying the Prime Minister had to make an emergency landing at Ashgabat International Airport in Turkmenistan on her way to Budapest on November 27 following low oil pressure in its engine.

Three probe panels were formed by Biman Bangladesh Airlines, Civil Aviation Authority, Bangladesh (CAAB) and Civil Aviation and Tourism Ministry on November 28 to look into the flight trouble.

A total of nine officials, including three engineers of Biman Bangladesh Airlines, were suspended for their negligence of duty in this connection.