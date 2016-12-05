5 priorities set for Davos meeting

DHAKA : Global leaders from across business, government, international organisations, academia and civil society will be focusing on five priority issues at the forthcoming World Economic Forum (WEF) meeting as they are coming together in Davos at the start of the year to shape future economy, reports BSS.

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina is expected to attend the 47th annual meeting of WEF in Davos-Klosters, Switzerland. The 5-day prestigious meeting will begin on January 17, 2017.

The theme of meeting is “Responsive and Responsible Leadership” while it will be focusing on five topics crucial for improving the state of the world economy in the year ahead.

The five priorities are: preparing for the fourth industrial revolution, strengthening the governance of globalisation and international collaboration, revitalising global economic growth, reforming market capitalism and developing positive identities through new narratives.

“All the while the fourth industrial revolution continues to drive the convergence of technologies that blur the lines between physical, digital and biological systems. We must hone our capacity to manage the systems that underpin our prosperity and security”, WEF said in an overview on the focus of the meeting.

It said responsive and responsible leadership therefore entails a deeper commitment to inclusive development and equitable growth, both nationally and globally.

For over four decades the world’s top leaders in collaborative activities in the WEF annual meeting shape the global, regional and industry agendas to help improve the state of the world.

At the meeting, the world’s leaders also discuss the issues including the societal and economic consequences of demographic shifts and political transformations and recommend measures to address those effectively.