5 grenades, 2 suicide vests recovered

DHAKA : The members of law enforcement agencies continue the drive at Ashkona militant hideout here for the second consecutive day yesterday with the recovery of five grenades and two suicide vests, reports BSS.

“A total of five grenades were recovered at the militant den,” Bomb disposal team chief Sanowar Hossain told BSS adding, “The ground floor used as militant hideout in Ashkona is in volatile condition as gas is coming out of one of the rooms where the body of the militant Afif Kaderi Ador is still lying.”

Bomb disposal team of the Counter Terrorism and Transnational Crime (CTTC) unit, Crime Scene Team of the Criminal Investigation Department (CID) entered to the militant hideout at Surya Vila at about 11am on Saturday, reports BSS.

After disposal of the explosives, the police will recover the dead body of another militant Habib Quadery alias Arif Quadery who killed in the police drive yesterday, he added.

Earlier, acting on a tip-off, the CTTC unit of the Dakshinkhan Thana Police conducted drive at house no-50 (Surya Vila) at Ashkona on late Saturday night.

A female militant blew herself up and a 14-year-old boy, son of deceased “Neo JMB” leader Tanvir Kaderi, got killed yesterday.

Besides, two women-wife of Major (retd) Jahid, allegedly the trainer of Gulshan and Sholakia attackers, and wife of “Neo JMB” leader Maynul Musa- surrendered with two babies.