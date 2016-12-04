4 dead in small plane crash in western Washington state

SAN FRANCISCO, – Authorities found the wreckage Friday morning of a small plane that went down the previous night in Western Washington state, killing all four people aboard, reports BSS.

The Washington State Department of Transportation, which coordinated the search, said the finding in Jefferson County was made possible by using radar forensics data and the single-engine Cessna’s emergency location transmitter.

The plane left Boeing Field in Seattle, the largest city in Washington, around 6 p.m. local time Thursday for Port Angeles, on the northern edge of the Olympic Peninsula in the U.S. Pacific Northwest, and lost contact with air traffic control at 6:44 p.m.

While confirming that there were no survivors in the crash near the Hood Canal, less than half way of the planned flight, authorities said they would not release the names of the victims and more information would be provided at a later time by law enforcement or the medical examiner’s office.