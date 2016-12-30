30 held on various charges in Satkhira

SATKHIRA, – Police, in special drives from Friday night to this morning, arrested 30 accused on various charges from seven upazilas of the district, reports BSS.

Sources with the district police said they were picked up from different areas of the district.

During the drives, Satkhira Sadar police arrested 10 people with 38 bottles of Indian liquor, Kalaroa police nabbed five, Tala police four, Shyamnagar police four, Kaliganj police three, Assasuni police two, Debhata police one and Patkelghata police nabbed one accused.

Several cases, including charges of subversive activities, are pending with different police stations against the arrested persons, the sources added.

The arrested were sent to jail after producing them before the concerned court this morning.