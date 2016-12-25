100-mark test on Liberation War in BCS exam: Minister

DHAKA : Liberation War Affairs Minister AKM Mozammel Haque on Sunday said a 100-mark test on the country’s Liberation War and Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman will be included in the Bangladesh Civil Service (BCS) examinations, reports UNB.

“We’ve already sent a proposal for including a 100-mark test as many BCS examinees do not know about the Liberation War,” the minister told a discussion organised by Bangamata Sheikh Fazilatunnesa Mujib Parishad in the Liberation War Museum marking the Victory Day.

He also said government officials must know about the contributions of war heroes. “We expect that it’ll be introduced from the next BCS examination,” the minister added. WorldUniversity Vice Chancellor Prof Abdul Mannan Chowdhury presided over the programme.