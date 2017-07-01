54th death anniversary of Sher-e-Bangla AK Fazlul Haque observed

DHAKA : The 54th death anniversary of national leader Sher-e-Bangla AK Fazlul Haque was observed with various programmes yesterday, reports BSS.

The programmes of the day included placing of wreaths at his Mazar, offering of Fateha and special prayers, formation of human-chain and discussion. On behalf of the ruling Awami League, wreaths were placed at the mazar of the late national leader near Doel Chhatar in the city at about 7 in the morning when Fateha and special prayers were offered seeking eternal peace of his departed soul. At that time, leaders of Dhaka City South and North units of Awami League, Awami Juba League, Awami Swechchasebak League, Chhatra League and other political parties and socio-cultural-professional bodies also placed wreaths there. Barisal Division Association organised a discussion at a restaurant at Motijheel Commercial Area marking the 54th death anniversary of Sher-e-Bangla AK Fazlul Haque.

The Association’s general secretary Freedom Fighter Ziaul Kabir Dulu chaired the discussion, also addressed, among others, by Gazi Delwar Hossain and Prof MA Mazid.

Earlier in the morning, Sher-e-Bangla AK Fazlul Haque Smrity (Memorial) Foundation formed a human-chain on the premises of his mazar.

President of the Foundation Manjur Hossain Issa presided over the function, also addressed, among others, by its secretary general RK Ripon, secretary general of Human Rights Alliance Milon Mallick and organising secretary of Human Rights Association Munia Alam.