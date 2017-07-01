Music streaming business targets CD-crazy Japanese

TOKYO: A new music streaming service in Japan is aiming to make a dent in the world’s second-largest music market, but it could face a tough challenge from the undisputed king of the sector-the good old compact disc.

While digital music now eclipses CD sales in the United States, Japanese music lovers tend to be big on showing off their disc collections-e-books have also struggled-and the industry is heavily geared toward sales of physical media, reports BSS.

This week, mobile messaging giant Line said it was going where others including Sony and games giant DeNA had failed, with a streaming service that offers unlimited access to a collection of more than 1.5 million songs for 1,000 yen (US$8) a month.