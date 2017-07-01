US tried to stop January 5 elections : PM

DHAKA : Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina on Friday said the USA had tried its best to stop the January 5 election in Bangladesh, which was inevitable to

continue democracy and constitutional rule, reports UNB.

“They (USA) tried their best to make sure that this election (January 5) could not take place,” she said. The Prime Minister made the observation, responding to a question regarding the recent visit of US assistant secretary of state Nisha Biswal and her comments on Bangladesh, at a press briefing held at her official residence Ganabhaban to inform about her recent Nepal and Malaysia visit.

She went to Nepal on November 25 to attend the 18th SAARC summit and to Malaysia on a bilateral visit. Hasina said the citizens of the country would have to remember one thing: that is this country is independent and sovereign. “And we want to march forward with dignity.”

In this connection, she criticized the attitude of some people of the country that Bangladesh could not move forward ‘without the US

blessings’, The Prime Minister said: “This is not correct that we’ll live if a particular country remains beside us, and we will die without them, I know very well many of you hold such opinion, but it is not correct.” She mentioned that during the Liberation War in 1971, the US government was against the independence of Bangladesh and they moved their 7th Fleet towards Bangladesh to help the Pakistani occupation forces.

“But we gained our independence at that time. We can also move forward as the independent country right now.”

Describing America’s move against Bangladesh in the recent times, she said that the World Bank president without taking consent from its Board had cancelled the funding of the Padma Bridge. “We heard that it was done as per the directives of the then US Secretary of State (Hilary Clinton).”

Hasina also said that Padma Bridge is very much important for the economy of the country. > (Contd. on page-11)