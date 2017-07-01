Khaleda Zia cries for militancy, not democracy: Inu

DHAKA : President of Jatiya Samajtantrik Dal and Information Minister Hasanul Haq Inu yesterday said BNP Chairperson Begum Khaldea Zia is crying for militancy, not democracy, reports BSS.

“She (Khaleda) wants democracy to establish razakars and militants in the country,” he said while speaking at the biennial council of Jatiya Samajtantrik Dal (JSD) Dhaka City north unit as the chief guest at Khilkhet here.

The JSD president said that the BNP chairperson’s dream will never come true on the soils of Bangladesh. Chaired by president of JSD, Dhaka City north unit, Freedom Fighter Shafi Uddin Mollah, the council was also addressed, among others, by JSD General Secretary Sharif Nurul Ambia, Organizing Secretary Nurul Akter, JSD leaders Mokhlesur Rahman Moktadi, Mainur Rahman, Mir Hossain Akter, Razu Ahmed Razu, Amir Ali Madbor, Noor Nabi, general secretary of JSD City north unit M Idris Ali and acting president of Awami League, Uttara thana unit and freedom fighter SM Tofazzal Hossain. Issuing warnings against Begum Zia, the minister said she wants to lease the country out to razakars and militants. He asked Khaleda to give up politics or go on retirement from politics. “The country will be turned into a Taleban state and run by ‘Tetul Hujur’,” he said. Inu said martial law will never be allowed in the country so the days of Khaleda Zia are finished. The minister also inaugurated the council signing the national anthem and hoisting the national and party flags and releasing pigeons.