Joint secy AKM Jahangir sent on retirement for ‘meeting Khaleda’

DHAKA : Joint secretary AKM Jahangir, an officer on special duty (OSD), was sent on forced retirement with an immediate effect on Thursday, apparently for joining a meeting between BNP chairperson Khaleda Zia and some retired and current government officials, reports UNB.

A gazette notification issued in this regard from the Ministry of Public Administration said the step was taken in public interest.

It says the government has sent Jahangir on retirement under the Public Servants (Retirement) Act, 1974 as AKM Jahangir (1989) has completed 25 years of his job and the government thinks he should be sent on retirement in public interest.

The gazette also says the official will be able to enjoy the retirement benefits as per rules.

As per the Public Servants (Retirement) Act, 1974, the government may send any of its officers on retirement any time on completion of 25 years of service. And the government does not even need to explain the reasons for making such a decision.

The action was taken against the joint secretary two days after state minister for Public Administration Begum Ismat Ara Sadique claimed that the government has identified the public servants who reportedly attended a secret meeting with BNP chairperson Khaleda Zia.