Hobbits are coming to Dhaka

Entertainment Desk

The much awaited movie series ‘The Hobbit’s’ last installment has already been in released in several parts of earth. The turn for movie lovers of Dhaka has come. Now they can enjoy Hobbit’s journey from Friday onwards as the movie “The Hobbit: The Battle of the Five Armies” is set to release on that day.

Jamuna Future Park’s Blockbuster cinemas will screen the movie. The casts of the movies are Ian McKellen, Martin Freeman, Richard Armitage, Ken Stott, Benedict Cumberbatch (Voice) and others. Peter Jackson has directed this 144 min long movie. The Hobbit series is actually prequel to the “Lorf of The Rings” series.

In the latest part of the journey Bilbo and company are forced to engage in a war against an array of combatants and keep the Lone Mountain from falling into the hands of a rising darkness.