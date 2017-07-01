Flights delayed in foggy weather at Shahjalal Airport

TBT News Desk:

Operation of flights of several international airlines, which were scheduled to land or take off, faced an unusual delay at Hazrat Shahjalal International Airport in the capital on Thursday due to dense fog-caused poor visibility.

Sources at the airport said landing of four international flights was rescheduled in the wake of a foggy weather while taking off of six others was delayed by several hours.

The sources also said a flight of Kuwait Airways, which was scheduled at 10.00am, reached the airport at 10:55 am while the flight ‘ EK 582’ of Emirate Airlines scheduled at 8.00am landed at 10:55am.

Two flights of Qatar Airways and Pakistan Air International, which were scheduled at 9:30am and 12:10pm, were expected to land at the airport at 1:30pm and 12:30pm respectively.

The flights of Turkish Airlines, Emirate Airlines, China Southern Airlines, Malaysia Airlines, Z Airways and Etihad Airways, which were scheduled at 7:10am, 9:55am, 12:15pm, 12:30pm, 1:10pm and 1:10pm respectively, were further scheduled to depart from the airport at 2:10pm, 12pm, 2:30pm, 2pm, 1:50pm and 1:50pm respectively, the airport sources added.