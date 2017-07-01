BPMCA demands reset minimum medical admission pass marks at 20

Leaders of Bangladesh Private Medical Colleges Association (BPMCA) demanded to reset the minimum pass marks in medical admission test at 20 from the existing 40.

The BPMCA leaders came up with the demand at a press conference at Dhaka Reporters Unity (DRU) on December 07, 2014.

The BPMCA leaders said, “Almost 35 percent seats remained vacant in both private medical and dental colleges after the minimum pass marks were set at 40”.

If it is not changed, 60 percent seats will remain vacant in 2014-2015 session, which may force many owners to shut down their medical and dental colleges, they added.

This is a plot to destroy private medical and dental education in the country, they alleged.

They also criticized the role of the Health Ministry and Dhaka University in the whole process of admission test and question paper preparation without consulting the BPMCA leaders.

BPMCA president Dr. Moazzem Hossain, adviser Mokbul Hossain, vice president Dr. Shah Mohammad Selim and Dr. Md. Enamur Rahman, MP spoke at the press conference among others.