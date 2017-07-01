BCL now insolent, extremist organisation : JCD

DHAKA : Hitting out at Bangladesh Chhatra League (BCL) general secretary Siddique Nazmul Alam for his ‘unpleasant’ remarks against BNP senior leaders on his Facebook status, its arch rival Jatiyatabadi Chhatra Dal (JCD) on Thursday branded the ruling party student body as an ‘impudent and militant’ organisation, reports UNB.
“Chhatra League general secretary’s statement has once again clearly manifested that BCL is an insolent outfit,” JCD president Rajib Ahsan and general secretary Akramul Hasan said in a statement. The statement was issued protesting Nazmul’s statement on his Facebook account. The JCD leaders said BCL men not only attack its rivals using indecent language but also many senior Awami League leaders came under attack in the same fashion on various occasion. “But the BCL general secretary’s recent remarks, devoid of curtsey, have proved Chhatra League is no longer a student organisation, but a militant outfit.”
Rajib and Akram also threatened to resist BCL if its leaders do not refrain from making such indecorous comments.
Reacting to the attacks on Chhabi Bishwas, an MP from Netrakona-1, during violence at Bakshibazar on Wednesday, Nazmul from Thailand posted a status on his Facebook profile saying, “We’ll come up with response to the attack on MP Chhabi Biswas in three days. Doctors advised me to stay here for a few more days, but I can’t do that any more due to barks of dogs. We’ll beat up senior BNP leaders like stray dogs.”
In a sharp reaction to Nazmul’s statements, the JCD leaders said, “We ask the Chhatra League general secretary to try to learn political etiquette shunning the language you use in collecting toll from Suhrawardy Udyan vendors.”
They also claimed the ruling party student body leaders are talking rubbish having failed to face JCD men.
The JCD leaders also demanded the government identify those involved in the attacks on BNP men at Bakshibaza and mete out punishment to them.
