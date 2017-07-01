97.92pc pass PSC, 90.41pc JSC

TBT News Desk:

The results of this year’s Primary School Certificate (PSC) and Junior School Certificate (JSC) examinations were published on Tuesday showing 97.92 and 90.41 pass percentages respectively.

Results of PSC’s equivalent examination Ebtedayee were also published that showed 95.98 percent came out successful

Education Minister Nurul Islam Nahid and Primary and Mass Education Minister Mostafizur Rahman handed over the results to Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina at her official residence, Ganabhaban in the morning.

Sheikh Hasina then formally published the results.

The students will get their results after the Education Minister’s press briefing at about 11:00 am and Primary and Mass Education Minister’s at about 12:30 pm at the ministry.

A total of 2,24,511 PSC examinees secured the highest grade point average, GPA-5, this year while 6,541 Ebtedayee candidates achieved GPA-5.

A total of 26,28,083 (97.92 percent) students out of 26,83,781 passed the PSC examinations while 2,55,273 (95.98 percent) students out of 2,65,974 came out successful in the Ebtedayee examinations.

Besides, a total of 1,56,235 JSC and JDC examinees secured the highest grade point average, GPA-5, this year.

A total of 18,45,732 (90.41 percent) students out of 20,41,471 passed the JSC and JDC examinations.

The JSC and its equivalent examinations began on November 7 while the PSC and its equivalent examinations were held between November 23 and 30.