2 killed, 12 hurt as covered van hits train in city

TBT News Desk:

At least two people were killed and 12 others seriously injured as a covered van rammed a running train on a level crossing inside the Inland Container Depot (ICD) of Kamalapur Railway Station on Monday.

The identities of the deceased could not be ascertained immediately.

Kamalapur GRP Police Station officer-in-charge Abdul Mazid said the accident took place when the covered van of NS Cargo Company rammed the second bogie of the Dhaka-bound train from Narayanganj while it tried to cross the level crossing inside the ICD of the railway station around 1pm.

The bogie next to the train’s engine got entangled with the covered van and derailed, leaving 2 people dead on the spot and 12 others seriously injured.

The injured were taken to Dhaka Medical Hospital.