Tarique faces Tk 100cr defamation case for remarks against Bangabandhu

TBT National Desk:
A Tk 100 crore defamation case was filed in a Dhaka court on Monday against BNP senior vice chairman Tarique Rahman for his “disparaging remarks” on Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman.
Dhaka Metropolitan Magistrate Md Rezaul Karim took cognizance of the defamation suit brought against Tarique by M Monir Khan, an assistant secretary of Bangladesh Awami League central sub-committee after recording his statement today (Monday) and ordered the accused to appear before the court on December 10.
In his statement, the complainant alleged that while addressing a discussion meeting organised by BNP’s UK unit at the Atrium Hall in London, Tarique Rahman had termed Bangabandhu as ‘Pakbandhu’ and claimed that Bangabandhu returned home carrying a Pakistani passport.
“These remarks are defamatory not only to the Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman, but also to his daughter Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina and his party Bangladesh Awami League,” the complainant said.
Sheikh Mujib could not have used any other passport, other than a Pakistani Passport, since he was outside the recently liberated country of Bangladesh (the then East Pakistan). Tarique is very impolite and rude; he is just trying to raise an issue of no substance. If he wants to “enter” into national politics of Bangladesh, he should develop his “common sense” and perhaps decorum. He will most likely be facing Hasina’s son (a Harvard educated young man) in the political arena of Bangladesh. Voters will compare these two “dynastic” young men when the parliamentary national election cycle will be in its full swing. Tarique should hire a very “sophisticated” advisor to advise him while he is on the “election-road” !