Tarique faces Tk 100cr defamation case for remarks against Bangabandhu

TBT National Desk:

A Tk 100 crore defamation case was filed in a Dhaka court on Monday against BNP senior vice chairman Tarique Rahman for his “disparaging remarks” on Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman.

Dhaka Metropolitan Magistrate Md Rezaul Karim took cognizance of the defamation suit brought against Tarique by M Monir Khan, an assistant secretary of Bangladesh Awami League central sub-committee after recording his statement today (Monday) and ordered the accused to appear before the court on December 10.

In his statement, the complainant alleged that while addressing a discussion meeting organised by BNP’s UK unit at the Atrium Hall in London, Tarique Rahman had termed Bangabandhu as ‘Pakbandhu’ and claimed that Bangabandhu returned home carrying a Pakistani passport.

“These remarks are defamatory not only to the Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman, but also to his daughter Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina and his party Bangladesh Awami League,” the complainant said.