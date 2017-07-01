JU family mourn the death of Professor Zillur Rahman Siddiqui

JU Correspondent:

Former Vice President of JU, the renowned educationist Professor Dr Siddiqui’s death JU VC Farzana Islam express deep shock. JU Press Club, Student Union, various organizations of the University, including branches of the JU expressed deep shock. Professor Zillur Rahman Siddiqui two consecutive phases (1976-1984) was the university Vice-Chancellor. University education, research and contribute to the remarkable expansion of physical infrastructure. Tribute to the university authorities are binara. In a condolence message, the University Vice-Chancellor Prof Dr. Farzana Islam said, ‘in 1979 and 010 in Bengali Academy Award Outstanding academic freedom. the death was an irreparable loss for the country. Education, research, society and culture will ever remember his contribution to the nation.’ The Vice-Chancellor of the university on behalf of the departed expressed sympathy to the family and imprisoned by the intruders and the souls of the departed.

Wednesday at the University flag was flown and all offices were closed and classes. Memories of grief-stricken mourners University for holding the books were opened. Namaz-e-janaza of Professor Rahman Siddiqui will be held on Thursday morning at 9 am at the University Vice-Chancellor’s residence on the north side.