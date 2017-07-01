Islamic University closes indefinitely

Staff Reporter

Islamic University (IU) authorities on Sunday closed the campus on the concern of avoiding further escalation of violence following the death of a fellowman in a road accident. The decision was taken at an emergency meeting of the IU syndicate, said Proctor TM Lokman Hakim. The authorities asked its male students to vacate their halls by 6 pm on Sunday while the female ones by 10 am on Monday.

Earlier, students of Islamic University (IU) went on the rampage, torching 13 vehicles and vandalising 22 others on the campus following the death of a fellowman in a road accident. Campus sources said Titu, a 3rd year student of Biotechnology and Genetic Engineering Department, was killed when a bus rented by the university authorities knocked down him on the campus around 12 pm. He was killed after being caught between two buses on the campus.

Outraged by the incident, the fellow students went berserk torching 13 vehicles and vandalised 22 others while passing by the area. The aggrieved students also van dalised the Academic, Faculty, Science building and TSC buildings during the mayhem. IU teacher Mamunur Rahman, who oversees transport, said at least 10 students had been injured in clashes with police when the latter fired rubber bullets and teargas canisters. Four of them are being treated at Kushtia Sadar Hospital and the rest at the university’s medical centre.

Agitating students also blocked the Kushtia-Jhenaidah road in the afternoon disrupting traffic but were later cleared by police.

Additional police have been deployed on the campus and Kushtia Deputy Commissioner Syed Belal Hossain said they were trying to calm the situation.

A six-member investigation committee, led by Science Faculty Dean Prof Kamal Uddin, has been formed.

Vice-Chancellor Abdul Hakim Sarker said the committee had been asked to submit its findings within 21 days.

On information, police rushed in, charged baton on the agitating students and lobbed teargas shells to disperse them.

The students also threw brick chips at police prompting the law enforcers to fire 150 rubber bullets which left 20 students injured, including six with bullets. The students hit by bullets were taken to a local hospital.