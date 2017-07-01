An illegal govt has no right to stay in power: Khaleda

Jahangir Alam, Comilla

Addressing a rally held at Comilla Town Hall ground, BNP Chairperson Begum Khaleda Zia claimed that corruption has been the current regime’s basic principle.

She denoted, the country is not just under a one party rule but is also being exploited by one person. The ruling party ministers, MPs and leaders and activists have been engaged in widespread plundering of public money and graft. The country did not witness any development under the rule of this government.

Referring to PM’s adviser HT Imam’s recent remarks about the January-5 election, she said the adviser has divulged how Awami League manipulated the election to grab power illegally. The BNP chief claimed the government should step down immediately following HT Imam’s remarks.

Khaleda Zia said, the current government is trying to hold onto power by filling fake charges against the BNP men. Whereas, the activists and leaders of AL is seen roaming around freely with guns and other weapons but they do not have to face any charges. They are not being arrested.

Many unwanted incidents took place during the rule of this government, which is one of the reasons no foreign investors are willing to come to Bangladesh to invest, she said. She also included that in order to stop the anarchy, killing, abduction movements are needed to be initiated. It is the only way to oust the government.

She later asked the ruling party to hold a fresh election under a non-party administration if it thinks people are with it for their good works. She also said, the current regime is holding onto power illegally. And any laws passed by this illegal government and parliament is not legal either.