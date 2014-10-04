4 Huji men arrested

TBT Desk

Four members of banned Islamist outfit Harkat-ul-Jihad Al Isklami (HUJI) were arrested from the capital’s Uttara, Titatuli and Narayanganj district on Friday along with explosives, detonators and bomb making materials.. The Huji members were arrested by detectives in separate drives.

The arrested has been identified as Md Rafik Ahmed aka ‘Sajid’, 38, Md Omar aka ‘Faizul’ aka ‘Rabi’, 25, Md Nadim Ahmed aka ‘Sumon’, 30, and Md Salauddin Ahmed, 29.

One of the officials who led the drive said, ‘These men are active members of Huji. Amongst them Sajid is an organizer who collects funds from Bangladesh and Pakistan. Other arrestee Omar is a final year honors student of Prime Asia University studying chemistry. He amongst them has the ability to make bombs. The others – Nadim and Salauddin were suppliers of materials used to make bombs.’

Speaking at a press briefing held regarding the arrest, Joint Dhaka Metropolitan Police Commissioner Monirul Islam said,

Joint Dhaka Metropolitan Police Commissioner Monirul Islam, in the press briefing after their arrest, said the group was conspiring to cause violence in Dhaka, Rajshahi and Chittagong. These men were also planning on attacking Abdul Latif Siddiqui for his anti Islamic comments. Other top politicians are also in their hit list. The officials said that they were trying to gather many banned militant outfits under a single banner of ‘Bangladesh Jihadi Group’.

Till report the Huji men has been arrested and sent to remand.